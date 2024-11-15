Texas: The boxing world is abuzz with excitement as Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, faces off against the legendary Mike Tyson.

This unprecedented match is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Where to Watch: The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, making it accessible to millions of subscribers worldwide. Unlike traditional pay-per-view events, this bout is included in the regular Netflix subscription, with plans starting at $6.99 per month.

Start Time: The main card kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), with the main event expected to begin around 11:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. PT)2. Fans in India can tune in at 6:30 a.m. IST on Saturday, November 16.

Fight Card: In addition to the main event, the fight card features several exciting matchups:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano for the undisputed lightweight title

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos for the WBC welterweight title

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO super middleweight title

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica, lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell, featherweight

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, middleweight.

What to Expect: This fight promises to be a spectacle, pitting the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson against the 27-year-old Paul, who has quickly made a name for himself in the boxing world. With an age difference of 31 years, fans are eager to see how Tyson’s experience matches up against Paul’s youthful energy and social media prowess.

Don’t miss out on this historic event. Make sure your Netflix subscription is active and get ready for a night of thrilling boxing action!