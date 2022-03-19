How to make Gujiya Recipe for Holi

This quick and easy gujiya recipe will help you make the perfect Gujiya even if you have never made them before.

INGREDIENTS OF GUJIYA

20 Servings

3 cup all purpose flour

For Filling

300 grams khoya

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon powdered green cardamom

2 tablespoon finely chopped almonds

1/4 cup semolina

For Dough

1 1/2 cup ghee

1 1/2 cup water

HOW TO MAKE GUJIYA

Step 1 Mix Together All Purpose Flour And Water

This popular Gujiya recipe can be prepared by following some simple steps given below. Take a bowl, add all purpose flour and water to make a soft dough. To accentuate the taste of this traditional recipe, add some ghee into the dough.

Step 2 Knead A Soft Dough

To make the dough soft, knead well by sprinkling some water. Once the dough attains the perfect consistency, keep it aside for an hour. In the meantime, take a deep-fry pan then saute khoya and semolina till it turns golden and keep it aside to cool.

Step 3 Prepare The Filling For Gujiya

Add sugar, green cardamom and soaked almonds to the cooled khoya and mix well. To make this stuffing even more delicious, add some dry roasted nuts and raisins, this will add a nice crunch to the Gujiya recipe. Moving on to the next step, take two drops of ghee or refined oil and spread it well on your palms.

Step 4 Prepare Puris And Fill Them With The Stuffing

Then make small round balls from the dough and make a cup-like-space in the balls to fill the sumptuous stuffing. After adding the filling seal corners in such a way that it secures the stuffing while frying the Gujiya. Roll the sides as per your choice of pattern.

Step 5 Deep Fry The Gujiya And Enjoy

Heat ghee in a pan over medium flame. Fry the Gujiyas till golden brown from all the sides and serve it with some Thandai and spicy pakoras. Garnish it with some saffron strands and crushed pistachios. You can also serve it with some Rabri.