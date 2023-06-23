How serious are Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about a proposed cage fight?

New York: Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg often compete against each other in terms of their wealth but if things go in the right direction, fans might see them squaring off as MMA fighters in an arena. Recently, Musk challenged Zuckerberg for a fight in what initially seemed to be a joke. But things got serious, when Zuckerberg replied with: ” Send me location”.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White has confirmed that both Musk and Zuckerberg are “absolutely dead serious” about fighting each other in a match in the octagon.

He he “probably spent an hour-and-a-half on the phone” with both of the world’s most high-profile tech billionaires and found out that neither of them was kidding about a proposed cage match stemming from a social media spat.

“They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it,” White said. “Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, ‘Is (Elon) serious?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him.’ I asked him, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m dead serious.’”

The series of events that have led to the current scenario date back to Tuesday when Musk took a dig on reports of Zuckerberg’s Meta planning the launch of a Twitter rival by the name of Threads.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane.’ Was worried there for a moment,” wrote Musk.