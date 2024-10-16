Staying fit during pregnancy has become a trend among many celebrities, as they promote a healthy lifestyle while embracing motherhood. Some of the boldest fitness enthusiasts have taken it to the next level, inspiring women by doing headstands (Sirsasana) during pregnancy under professional guidance.

Let’s take a look at three actresses who have exemplified strength, balance, and discipline by incorporating headstands into their routines.

Anushka Sharma

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma took the fitness world by storm when she shared her headstand poses while pregnant with her daughter, Vamika. Supported by her husband, Virat Kohli, Anushka displayed remarkable dedication to yoga. She credited professional guidance and the benefits of the practice for maintaining her strength and stamina during pregnancy. Anushka’s fitness posts motivated countless women, proving that safe, mindful exercise during pregnancy can contribute to both physical well-being and mental peace.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who embraced motherhood with the birth of her daughter, Raha, has consistently been a fitness icon. Alia continued practicing yoga throughout her pregnancy, including advanced poses that demonstrated her flexibility and strength. Her yoga journey, particularly with prenatal exercises, inspired many expecting mothers to keep fit in a healthy and mindful way.

Deepika Padukone

Though not widely publicized during pregnancy, Deepika Padukone’s disciplined approach to fitness and yoga, including advanced postures like headstands, has been well-known throughout her career. As a long-time yoga practitioner, she consistently incorporates challenging asanas into her routines. Deepika’s fitness journey includes maintaining her signature strength and balance, inspiring others to maintain their fitness even during pregnancy.

Sonnalli Seygall

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall made headlines when she shared videos of herself doing headstands during her pregnancy. Sonnalli, a yoga enthusiast, has always emphasized the importance of mindfulness and body control through yoga. During her pregnancy, she continues to practice Sirsasana, showcasing her impressive strength and commitment to a balanced fitness regime. Her posts encouraged expecting mothers to stay fit, reminding them that pregnancy doesn’t have to hinder their ability to maintain physical and mental wellness.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...