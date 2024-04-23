How Gold Jewellery Price Is Calculated In India? All You Need To Know
New Delhi: Gold is a highly valued precious metal and an integral part of Indian culture. Gold jewellery is a popular form of investment and adornment in India, with a rich history dating back centuries. The price of gold in India is influenced by various factors, including global market trends, domestic demand, and currency fluctuations. In this article, we will discuss how jewellers in India calculate the price of gold jewellery and the formula used for the same.
Factors Affecting Gold Jewellery Prices in India
The price of gold in India is primarily determined by the following factors:
- Purity of Gold: In India, gold jewellery is available in various karatage, ranging from 18k to 24k. The higher the karatage, the purer the gold. The purity of gold is expressed in terms of percentage, where 24k gold is considered 100% pure. The price of gold jewellery is calculated based on the purity of the gold used in the jewellery.
- Weight of Gold: The weight of gold used in jewellery is measured in grams. The heavier the jewellery, the more gold it contains, and the higher the price.
- Labour and Making Charges: Labor and making charges are the costs incurred by the jeweller for making the jewellery. This includes the cost of designing, moulding, casting, polishing, and other processes involved in creating the jewellery.
- Market Trends: The price of gold is affected by market trends, such as global demand and supply, currency fluctuations, inflation rates, and political events.
The formula used to calculate Gold jewellery price in India
The formula used to calculate the price of gold jewellery in India is as follows:
Price of Gold Jewelry = (Weight of Gold x Purity of Gold x Rate of Gold) + Making Charges
Let us understand each component of the formula in detail.
- Weight of Gold: The weight of gold used in the jewellery is measured in grams. The weight is determined by using a digital weighing scale, which is calibrated to accurately measure the weight of gold. The weight of gold is the primary factor that determines the price of gold jewellery.
- Purity of Gold: The purity of gold is expressed in karats. In India, 24k gold is considered the purest form of gold, while 22k, 18k, and 14k gold are also commonly used in jewellery. The karatage of gold is determined by the percentage of gold in the alloy. For example, 24k gold is 99.9% pure, while 18k gold is 75% pure. The purity of gold is determined by using a karatmeter, which is a specialised instrument that measures the purity of gold accurately.
- Rate of Gold: The rate of gold is the current market price of gold. The rate of gold is determined by the bullion association in India, which monitors the global market trends and determines the daily rate of gold. The rate of gold varies daily based on market trends, currency fluctuations, and other factors.
- Making Charges: Making charges are the costs incurred by the jeweller for making the jewellery. This includes the cost of designing, moulding, casting, polishing, and other processes involved in creating the jewellery. The making charges vary from jeweller to jeweller and depend on the complexity of the design and the level of craftsmanship required.
