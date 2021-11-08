Houston: Victims named as police probe Astroworld festival stampede

Houston: Family and friends have been paying tribute to those who died following a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

At least eight people were killed and hundreds hurt at the music event, which is now under investigation by police.

Most of the victims were young people, with the youngest said to be just 14.

The family of one victim, 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, spoke of their “profound sadness” and said the passionate dancer was “dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates”.

Danish Baig was 27. His brother Basil Mirza Baig posted on Facebook that he had been killed while trying to save another relative in the crush. “His smile would light up a room”, he wrote.

Rudy Peña, from Laredo, Texas, also died in the tragedy. His age has not yet been confirmed. His sister told the Laredo Morning Times that he was “the sweetest person, friendly, outgoing, he had many friends because he was always there for everyone… he was a big fan of Travis, he loved his music.”

Franco Patino, 21, was an engineering student at the University of Dayton. His university confirmed his death to local TV station WHIO. He was also a member of the Alpha Psi Lambda fraternity and completing a work placement in Mason, Ohio.