Houses of five families gutted in fire mishap

Bhadrak: Houses of at least five families were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Belamala village near Charampa in Bhadrak district.

As per the report, flames erupted at one house late last night. Though one of the family members woke up and raised an alarm, the blaze spread to nearby houses within minutes.

Properties including electronic goods, food grains and furniture belonging to five families were completely reduced to ashes.

On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far.