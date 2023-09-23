House surgeon found hanging in med college hostel in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The body of a house surgeon was found hanging in a hostel room at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Sahoo. Sachin hailed from Keonjhar and he was working as a house surgeon at the medical college after completion of his medical studies.

Sachin went to his hostel room after completing his duty at the hospital in the morning. However, he did not come out of his room even after long hours.

Unable to find any response after repeatedly knocking the door, his friends broke open the room window to find him hanging.

Sachin was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.On being informed, Baripada police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.