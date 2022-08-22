House Of The Dragons: When And Where To Watch

New York: The three year long wait of Game of Thrones fans finally came to an end on Monday as the show’s much anticipated prequel House of the Dragon began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Where to watch House of The Dragon?

Weekly episodes of House of The Dragon will stream on Disney+Hotstar, with the pilot dropping on August 22. The episodes will be available to view and download from 6.30 am onwards every Monday.

What is House of The Dragon about?

House of the Dragon is based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood. The series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapotchnik are the co-executive producer and co-showrunners of House of the Dragon. The show tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. It will feature an ensemble cast of Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel. In the new show’s first season, there will be 10 episodes in total.

House of the Dragons: Episodes –

Episode 1 – The Heirs of the Dragon | August 22

Episode 2 – The Rogue Prince | August 29

Episode 3 | September 5

Episode 4 | September 12

Episode 5 | September 19

Episode 6 | September 26

Episode 7 | October 3

Episode 8 | October 10

Episode 9 | October 17

Episode 10 | October 24

Ryan Condal is attached as the showrunner on “House of the Dragon” along with Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed “Game of Thrones” episodes such as ‘The Battle of Bastards’ and ‘The Winds of Winter’. Sapochnik has directed the pilot and additional episodes in the show.