House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock Goes Viral After Appearing to Be Drunk on Golden Globes 2023

Los Angeles: Seems like Milly Alcock partied really hard at the Golden Globes 2023. The “House of the Dragon” actress delighted viewers with her seemingly tipsy demeanor while onstage with co-star Emma D’Arcy and director Miguel Sapochnik Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old leaned on D’arcy as Sapochnik accepted the award for Best Television Series.

Throughout his speech, Alcock giggled, pointed at someone in the audience and put her finger to her mouth.

Alcock seemingly confirmed her imbibed state via Instagram Stories later that evening when she reposted a photo of herself giggling at Sapochnik.

Milly Alcock wasted at the golden globes is top tier pic.twitter.com/vE2YJt1fKy — quincy (@qlou112) January 11, 2023

Alcock plays young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO show, which is a “Games of Thrones” prequel and adaptation of author George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire and Blood.”

The fantasy series is set about 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” following Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors as they plot over who will succeed the current king, played by Paddy Considine, on the throne.