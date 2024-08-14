House of Hindu Family Torched in Bangladesh

In northwest Bangladesh, arsonists set fire to a house owned by a Hindu family with no political ties, according to a media report on Wednesday. This act is the latest in a series of targeted attacks on the minority community following the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The event occurred in Farabari Mandirpara village within Akcha union of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila on Tuesday evening. This happened mere hours after Yunus Muhammad, Chief Advisor to the interim government, assured the distressed minority community that the perpetrators would be punished by his administration.

On the same day as the arson, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance reported that the minority community had suffered attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, describing it as an “assault on the Hindu religion.”

Subrata Kumar Barman, chairman of Akcha Union Parishad, informed a local newspaper that unidentified individuals ignited Kaleshwar Barman’s residence around 7:30 pm on Tuesday in Farabari Mandirpara village. The local populace promptly intervened, controlling the blaze and ensuring the occupants escaped without injury.

The Union Parishad chairman confirmed that Kaleshwar Barman was not affiliated with any political party.

An officer from Thakurgaon Police Station stated, “Police visited the site the same night, and an investigation is underway to identify the culprits.”

The Daily Star reported that a similar incident had occurred a few days prior in Nimbari Kamarpara village of the same union, where Ananta Barman’s house was also set ablaze, resulting in the loss of all valuables.

Coincidentally, Thakurgaon district is the location from which numerous Hindus attempted to cross into India unsuccessfully – along the northwestern border with India – on August 6 and 7, right after the ousted Prime Minister Hasina sought refuge in India amidst a new wave of violence.