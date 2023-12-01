House gutted as gas cylinder explodes in Balasore

Balasore: At least two rooms of a house gutted in fire after a gas cylinder exploded in Khuluda village in Balasore district on Thursday.

As per sources, a cooking gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen room of the house following which the fire engulfed the house.

On being informed the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flame. By that time, the two rooms were reduced to ashes. Meanwhile local police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.