House Collapses In Phulbani: Woman & Her Minor Daughter Killed

Phulbani: A woman and her five-year-old daughter died while her husband and son were critically injured after their mud house collapsed due to incessant rains in the Phulbani town area in Kandhamal district.

According to reports, the family members of Brajbandhu Majhi were having lunch this afternoon, when heavy rain lashed the area. Suddenly, the walls of the mud house caved in and all four were trapped under the debris.

Some locals rushed to the scene to help and informed the rescue teams. Soon, the Fire Service personnel and workers of ‘Team Humanity’ reached the scene for rescue.

After hours of ordeal, the rescuers pulled out all the family members from under the debris and rushed them to the Phulbani Hospital.

However, the doctor pronounced the woman, Surati Majhi, and her 5-year-old daughter dead.