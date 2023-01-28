Hours After 7 Killed In Synagogue Mass Shooting, 2 hurt In Another Firing Near Jerusalem Old City: Report

Just hours after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in Jerusalem city’s eastern sector; two people were injured in a gun attack outside the Old City on Friday night.

According to a report by news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) Israeli medics said two people were injured in a gun attack outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, just hours after the synagogue mass shooting in the city’s eastern sector.

“A 23-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 47-year-old man is in moderate to serious condition, both with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies,” said a spokesman for Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue emergency response service, the report said.

The incident in the Silwan neighbourhood of east Jerusalem was described as a “shooting terror attack” by the MDA, according to the report.

It stated that at 10:42 am, it received an emergency call about the attack (0842 GMT), the report said.

“We arrived quickly and discovered two gunshot victims,” said MDA medic Fadi Dekidek in a statement. He added that the victims were “fully conscious” and had been taken to the hospital, per the report.

Police stated that the suspect had been “neutralised,” but did not specify whether he was dead or injured, the report further added.

The shooting occurred just hours after a Palestinian gunman murdered seven people outside an east Jerusalem synagogue on Friday night.

According to the country’s foreign ministry, the attack was the deadliest on Israelis since a shooting in a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem in 2008.