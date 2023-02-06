Hours After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Second Powerful Temblor Strikes Turkey

Ankara: Hours after the first 7.8 magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria earlier in the day and left over 1,300 people dead and several injured, a second massive temblor struck Turkey this afternoon.

As per reports, the quake, measuring 7.5 magnitude, was picked up about four kilometres outside Ekinozu, which is around 100 miles north of Gaziantep.

The epicentre of the first quake was in Gaziantep, about 90 kilometres from the Syrian border.

The quake left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo, leading Italy to issue a potential tsunami alert.