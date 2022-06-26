Hotwav W10 Rugged Smartphone Launched With 15000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Hotwav W10 rugged smartphone with military-grade sturdiness launched. This smartphone has a 6.53-inch HD+ display in which the selfie camera is fitted inside the waterdrop notch. For power, it comes with a quad-core chipset. Its sale will start from June 27. The handset will go on sale beginning on Monday, June 27. A limited-time promo supply may even be obtainable that can considerably convey this handset’s value down.

Hotwav W10 value, availability

The Hotwav W10 will likely be obtainable to buy from June 27 on AliExpress for $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) till July 1. After the preliminary promo, its value will bounce as much as $139 (roughly Rs. 11,000). It will are available in Grey and Orange colours.

Hotwav W10 specs, options

In terms of specification, this rugged smartphone has a 6.53-inch show with an HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) decision. The Hotwav W10 is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It additionally helps as much as 512GB microSD playing cards for storage growth. In phrases of cameras, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel twin rear digicam setup and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the entrance.

The Hotwav W10 contains a 15,000mAh battery, which is claimed to supply 28 hours of uninterrupted video playtime. The battery additionally helps 18W wired charging and reverses charging. It is MIL-STD810H-certified for providing military-grade sturdiness. The handset can also be IP68 and IP69K-rated for its water-resistant design. It options 4 satellite tv for pc navigation programs — GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo. For safety, the smartphone contains a fingerprint sensor on the again and face unlock expertise.