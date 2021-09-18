Hotness alert! Kylie Swim launched, Sells out quick

California: Ladies and gentlemen, today’s the day: Kylie Jenner’s latest self-titled business venture is officially upon us: Kylie Swim is here.

With a capsule of trendy designs and a shockingly affordable price, her first-ever collection is blew up the swimwear world.

As revealed by the brand, the collection is led by Caicos, a halterneck swimsuit with crossed tie detailing at the front, alongside monokinis August and Kylie. Cut It Out is an asymmetrical design with a shoulder strap on one side, while bikini separates will be available in red and yellow options. The range is complete with sarongs and Mini Swim for kids.