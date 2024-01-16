Hotelier Biswajit Nayak Murder Mystery Solved, Accused Held

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police cracked the murder mystery of Balianta hotelier Biswajit Nayak and arrested a woman in this connection on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sunki Rana (36), a native of Jharsuguda district.

As per reports, one Purna Prakash Nayak, a resident of Hirapur village under Balianta police station, lodged a written report with the police that his elder brother Biswajit Nayak was found dead at his residence in the village and somebody murdered him brutally.

Based on the complaint registered, an investigation was launched by the police. During the investigation, it transpired that the accused Sunki Rana was involved in a murder case previously. After her release from jail four years ago she was staying at a temple in Puri and came in contact with the deceased Biswajit Nayak through his mother.

Afterwards, an affair developed between the deceased and Sunki. Sunki frequently visited the house of the Nayak taking permission from the head of the temple that she was going to visit her native village.

On December 30 last year, Sunki visited Biswajit’s house and stayed with him but received regular phone calls from Puri enquiring about her return. So, she approached Biswajit to allow her to go to Puri but Biswajit did not allow her to leave. Around 3.00 pm on January 2024, there was a quarrel between the two and Sunki suddenly attacked Biswajit with a wooden stick on his head resulting in the latter’s death.

Sunki waited there, concealed the blood-stained wooden stick-wearing apparel and in the evening left the place by availing an Auto to Puri.

The police have recovered clothes with stains of Nayak’s blood on them. The assault weapon has also been recovered by the police. Rana will be forwarded to court today, the police said.