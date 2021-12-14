Hotel Staffer In Puri Held For Secretly Filming Female Tourist While Bathing

Puri: Police here have arrested an employee of a hotel for allegedly filming a woman while bathing. The accused has been identified as Biplab Mitra (25), a housekeeping staff of the hotel DK near Acharya Harihar Chhak here.

According to reports, the matter came to light after the victim from Sundargarh, who had come with her family to Puri, lodged a complaint with police in this regard.

As per the allegation of the woman, Biplab took the video with his mobile phone using a selfie stick through the skylight when she was taking bath in the bathroom.

Based on the plaint, the Sea Beach police registered a case in this connection and arrested the accused under relevant Sections of IPC.