Hotel & Lodge Owners In Bhubaneswar To Install SARAI App, Update All Info

Bhubaneswar: Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi on Monday asked the hotel and lodge owners under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District to install SARAI App and update all details including guests’ information on a daily basis.

The instruction was given in order to curb rising street crimes.

On this occasion, the CP also launched Basti Chal programme to review various issues faced by slum dwellers and take necessary steps accordingly.

Under the programme, a police team headed by a DCP will visit slum areas four times every month.