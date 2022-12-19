Hot! Nora Fatehi stuns fans with her scintillating performance at FIFA World Cup final

Qatar: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. On Sunday, Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal to perform their song, Light The Sky. The actor took the centre stage and crooned in Hindi.

One of the first bollywood actresses to ever perform for the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 #NoraFatehi gifts a custom made pair of sneakers to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. Designed by her specifically for him, pic.twitter.com/HYei3CuVtQ — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 17, 2022

For the performance, she opted for an embellished black dress which featured frills. She teamed it with black stockings and heels.

A video of her performance was shared on the official Twitter handle FIFA.

Along with the video, the caption read, “The #FIFAWorldCup closing ceremony delivered!”

Social media users and fans were super excited to watch her perform and also went on to laud Nora for her performance.

She sang a portion of the anthem in English and Hindi as she sang and danced with a number of backup dancers dressed in white.

With Lusail Stadium packed to capacity the FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony was indeed a spectacular event! The highlight of the Ceremony was undoubtedly #NoraFatehi’s power-packed performance of the FIFA anthem 'Light The Sky'. pic.twitter.com/lRKWsjX1il — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 18, 2022

The ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor shared the stage with Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal, who sang the world cup number with her originally.

Nora Fatehi earlier performed at the FIFA fan festival on December 1 in Doha. She grooved to several hit Bollywood tracks on the stage such as ‘Saki Saki’ and ‘Manike’, which were loved by all the fans.

Also, during her performance, the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor waved the Indian flag and screamed ‘Jai Hind’.