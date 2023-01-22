Hot! Disha Patani shimmers in see-through bodycon dress

Mumbai: The sizzling Disha Patani has once again set the internet on fire with her latest picture. The Malang actress took to her social media to share her party look in a hot see-through bodycon rose gold dress. As usual, the actress clearly knows how to ace her social media game and flaunted her hourglass figure.

The ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actress looks smoking hot in the series of pictures. She did not take much time to think about the caption but shared the pictures with only a butterfly emoji.