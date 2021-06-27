Hot-Air Balloon Crash Leaves 5 Dead In New Mexico’s Albuquerque

Five people were killed after a hot air balloon crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city in the southwestern United States.

The crash happened around 7:34 a.m. local time near a CVS pharmacy on Unser Boulevard and Central Avenue in an area dotted with stores and restaurants. Four people died at the scene, and one man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The gondola of the balloon, which was carrying all five individuals, crashed into power lines, caught fire, and slammed into the street. The balloon then detached and floated away.

The accident caused power outages in the area for several hours after the balloon came into contact with a power line.

Early Saturday morning, some 13,000 people were without power because of the accident, local utility PNM tweeted. Power was later restored to all affected customers.