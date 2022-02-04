Hostels To Reopen In Odisha Varsities & Colleges From Feb 6: Govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department on Friday asked the authorities of state govt and non-govt degree colleges to reopen hostels and other residential facilities for accommodation of students from February 6.

In a letter, the Higher Education Department has asked the authorities to take necessary steps for the resumption of the physical mode of teaching in Universities and Degree Colleges under its administrative control from February 7 by observing all possible Covid-19 preventive protocols.

The Higher Education Department has directed the concerned authorities to initiate measures for the reopening of hostels before the resumption of offline classes.

Notably, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Thursday announced that the state government has decided to reopen schools and colleges in the State following a decline in the trend of Covid-19 cases.