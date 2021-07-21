Hostels In Odisha To Reopen For Students Of Class 10 & 12 From July 26

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Department on Wednesday informed that hostels for students of Class 10 and 12 including private schools and privately managed English medium schools will reopen from July 26.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been also issued by the department.

According to the SOP, an isolation room will be kept in the hostel for emergency use. The head of the institute/ hostel will ensure that students are kept at an appropriate distance and staggered manner along with proper sanitization of the common areas such as mess and toilet.

The head of the institute has also been asked to remain in touch with the local health institute to ensure periodic health check of the inmates. The inmates will not be allowed to congregate at a given place inside the hostel, the SOP notification read.

The department has also asked to provide adequate hand sanitizer and soap for use of hostel inmates.