Hostage Crisis Ends; Pak Forces Kill Terrorists Who Captured CTD Centre

Peshwar: Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed on Tuesday that all the suspected terrorists, who captured a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Bannu last weekend, were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army, local media outlet DAWN reported. The hostages were freed with some receiving minor injuries.

As per the report, the 33 members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were under arrest at the centre. They snatched weapons on Sunday and overpowered the jailors.

As per the defence minister, the Special Service Group (SSG), which is a unit of the army, carried out the operation. He also said that two of the commandos were martyred, and over a dozen were injured.

SSG stormed the centre reportedly when hostage takers had differences over the handling of the captives. Witnesses reported blasts and heavy firing after SSG entered the compound.