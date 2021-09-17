‘Hospital Playlist 2’ finale achieves highest ratings of entire season

Seoul: Korean drama and tvN’s “Hospital Playlist 2” has ended on a high note as the second season of the hit medical drama ended on its highest viewership ratings yet.

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Hospital Playlist 2” scored an average nationwide rating of 14.1 percent, marking a new all-time high for the season.

“Hospital Playlist 2” also successfully maintained its winning streak at the top of its time slot, remaining first place across all channels—even including public broadcast networks—for its highly-anticipated finale.

“Hospital Playlist” has responded to reports of the series coming to a close.

On September 16, an industry representative reported, “tvN’s Thursday drama ‘Hospital Playlist’ will end all seasons with Season 2.”