Hospital Bed Count To Be Increased To 50k In Odisha: Health Director

Bhubaneswar: In order to improve healthcare infrastructure, the state government is planning to increase the number of beds in hospitals and also open new primary health centres.

Currently, there are about 28,000 beds in the state including private and government hospitals.

The state government plans to increase the number of beds in government hospitals from 45,000 to 50,000, said Health Director, Dr. Bijay Mohapatra

He further said that now all the PHCs will have 6 beds for 24-hour patient care. Currently, there are 1,236 PHCs in the state while 306 new PHCs will be opened soon.

Similarly, the number of beds in CHCs will be increased. There will be 30 beds in each CHC. As per the rules of IPHS 2022, these works will be done in phases. Work is now going on for 3,000 beds in each district headquarters hospital.

Currently, there are 11 medical colleges in the state. Gradually, the number of doctors will also increase with the increase of hospitals and medical colleges.

Currently, there are 116 UPHCs, 75 CHCs, 7 UCHCs, 32 Subdivisional hospitals and district head hospitals in the state, Health Director, Bijay Mohapatra further added.