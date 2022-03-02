Horrific! Five Kids ‘Sacrifice’ Puppy, Drink Blood In Bolangir

Bolangir: Five children allegedly enacted the sacrifice ritual by killing a puppy and drinking its blood. The incident was reported from Pandarapita village under Bolangir police limits in the district.

According to locals, the children took out a procession with the puppy and also performed rituals as per tradition.

Thereafter, the kids sacrificed the puppy and drank its blood. Following this, they were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were administered the Rabies Vaccine.

It is believed that the minor boys might have been influenced by the most controversial tribal fests like Sulia Jatra, Patkhanda Jatra and Kandul Jatra in Bolangir, where uncountable animals are sacrificed. People of all ages including children congregate to witness the gore rituals.