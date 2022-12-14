Hopes Shattered: Supreme Court Quashes Western Odisha Lawyers’ Demand For HC Bench

New Delhi: Hopes of establishment of a permanent High Court bench in western Odisha was shattered today after Supreme Court ruled out the possibility of bench formation in any region of the State, citing digitisation of court in every nook and corner of Odisha.

A division bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and Abhay S Oka has passed the judgment while hearing the matter related to lawyers’ strike for establishment of high court bench in western Odisha.

While hearing the case, the court directed the authorities to set up a video conferencing room in every district court.

There is no question of setting up Benches. The passage of time and use of technology has made the demands obsolete. The use of technology is quite widespread now and monitored by the Orissa HC. No need for additional bench exits,” the bench said.

The top court also directed the central action committee to submit a detailed resolution regarding suspension of their agitation.

The lawyers of western Odisha had demanded the bench in view of the geographical condition and technical aspect. The top court observed that subject of distance is not matter of concern now due to growth of digitization of courts in Odisha.

While coming down heavily on the striking lawyers for their unruly behaviour, the top court said that possibility of the formation of a bench in Odisha is lost due to the disruptive conduct of advocates.