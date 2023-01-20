Hope, Everything Will Be Alright: Humane Sagar

Bhubaneswar: Amid controversy surrounding popular singer Humane Sagar over alleged domestic violence, the singer hoped an amicable solution between two families in two days.

The singer said that everyone in the family loves Shreya and her family. “We are on the right path. I hope everything will be put in place,” Humane told media.

“I am shocked over the allegations leveled against me. We respect all religion and have never forced anyone for conversion,” he said.

Similarly, his mother also echoed similar sentiments. “We have never asked Shreya to convert her religion. We have photo of Lord Jagannath in the house. My daughter-in-law worships him. I am missing my daughter-in-law and granddaughter very much. I will be happy if they all live together,” she said.

Notably, Humane Sagar’s wife Shreya had lodged a complaint against her singer husband of domestic violence and physical torture.

Police have received the complaint and given them two days to sort the issues out in the family failing which case would be filed and action will be initiated as per law.