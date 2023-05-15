‘Hope Congress Lifts Hijab Ban Now’: Hijabi Students After Karnataka Election Result

Bengaluru: Congress’ win in Karnataka has revived hope among Hijab-wearing students of the state, with many now wanting the party to lift the hijab ban in the state. Rahul Gandhi had last year spoken against the hijab ban, saying: “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate.”

Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah had called the hijab ban a “conspiracy of the BJP to prevent Muslim girls from getting an education”.

Besides the BJP’s overall loss, an important party leader who also had to concede defeat was B. C. Nagesh, Karnataka’s education minister who brought about the Hijab ban in the state. Nagesh lost in the Tiptur constituency against Congress’ K Shadakshari. In contrast, Kaneez Fathima, a Hijab-clad Muslim woman and sitting MLA from Gulbarga North retained her seat, defeating BJP’s Chandrakant B. Patil.

The hijab ban was implemented via a government order by the BJP Karnataka government early 2022, and was upheld in the Karnataka high court later in the year. The order has now been challenged in the Supreme Court, but the bench is yet to announce a verdict.