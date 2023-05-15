Hooch Tragedy In Tamil Nadu: 10 Dead, Several Hospitalised, 2 Arrested

Chennai: At least 10 people, including three women, died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu. Giving details, officials told news agency ANI that six people from Ekkiyarkuppam near Marakkanam in Villupuram district died on Sunday. Two persons in Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district died on Friday and a couple died on Sunday, all caused due to illicit liquor consumption, officials said. They further added that more than two dozen people are undergoing treatment and are said to be doing well.

Police said two accused have been arrested for supplying illicit liquor and added that special teams have been formed to search for more suspects. Senior police officer Kannan, IG North Zone, stated that a total of seven policemen including inspectors and sub-inspectors have also been arrested.

In the meantime, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a financial compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for those who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.