Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill to resume work on October 7

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh and Shenaaz Gill’s romantic comedy Honsla Rakh is one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

The Punjabi actress, who is grieving the loss of her close friend Sidharth Shukla is expected to resume work soon. Reportedly, Shehnaaz is yet to shoot for a promotional song of the film.

The makers of the film had originally planned to shoot a promotional song on September 15, but postponed the schedule, as Shehnaaz was in no position to report on the set.

The producer of Honsla Rakh has finally managed to convince Shehnaaz Gill to shoot the song with them. She will be shooting with the unit on October 7.

Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill’s mental state, the producer updated, “She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfill her professional commitment. She is like family and that’s the reason we don’t wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity.”