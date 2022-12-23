Honox X5 With 6.5-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Honor has launched its new affordable smartphone Honor X5. The smartphone also has a single rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Honor has yet to confirm an official launch in markets outside of the Middle East. Let’s know about other specifications and the price of the phone.

Honor X5 Price

Honor X5 has been introduced in Sunrise Orange, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black color options. The phone has been launched in the global market. The price of 32 GB storage variant with its 2 GB RAM has been kept at 99 Euro (about Rs 8,700).

Specifications of Honor X5

Honor X5 has the support of a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, which comes in a Waterdrop Notch design. The leather texture is available on the rear of the phone. The phone has the support of up to 32 GB of storage with the MediaTek Helio G25 processor and 2 GB of RAM. Android 12 GO Edition is available in Honor X5. The fingerprint sensor is not supported with the phone, but the Face Unlock feature has been given for security.

Honor X5 camera and battery

Honor X5 has a single rear camera, which is 8 megapixels. There is support for LED flash and 1080p video recording with the camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. A 5,000 mAh battery is packed with the phone. For connectivity in the phone, a Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Dual SIM are supported.