Honor X9 5G With Triple Rear Camera Setup Announced: Details Here 

New Delhi: Honor X9 5G has been silently announced in Malaysia. Honor X9 5G has 8GB of RAM along with up to 2GB of RAM expansion. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup in a circular module and is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The pricing and availability details for Honor X9 5G will be announced on March 29 at 8:30 pm MYT (6 pm IST), when Honor will launch a new X-series product in Malaysia. Honor X9 5G is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colour options.

Honor X9 5G specs, options

The twin-SIM (Nano) Honor X9 5G runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2 pores and skin on high. It sports activities with a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) LCD show with a 120Hz refresh charge, 19.9:9 facet ratio, and 16.7 million colors. Below the hood, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The Honor smartphone additionally options as much as 2GB of RAM enlargement.

For optics, the Honor X9 5G contains a triple rear digicam setup. It homes a 48-megapixel major sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras additionally function 8x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports activities a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Honor X9 5G options 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity choices on Honor X9 5G comprise 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Sort-C, and USB OTG. Onboard sensors embody a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2D facial recognition, ambient gentle sensor, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, compass, gyroscope, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo.

The telephone packs a 4,800mAh battery that helps 66W Honor SuperCharge quick charging. In addition to, the Honor X9 5G measures 166.07×75.78×8.05mm and weighs round 189 grams.