Honor X8 Launched With 64MP Quad Cameras: Know Details 

New Delhi: Honor has unveiled the Honor X8 mid-range phone. Its front side features a display with a centrally positioned punch-hole. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched smartphone.

Honor X8 pricing and availability

The price of the Honor X8 is yet to be confirmed. It is expected to arrive in markets like the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It will be available in colors like Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue.

Honor X8 specifications and features

The Honor X8 measures 163.4 x 74.7 x 7.45mm and weighs 177 grams. It has a 6.7-inch LCD screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 93.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Snapdragon 680 is present under the hood of the Honor X8. The device comes with 6 GB of RAM and 2 GB of virtual RAM. It offers 128 GB of built-in storage. The handset runs on Android 11 OS, which is overlaid with Magic UI 4.2.

The X8 is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera on the front, which is capable of shooting 1080p videos. Its rear camera setup has a 64-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Honor X8 includes a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for 22.5W fast charging. The company claims that a 10-minute charge will allow the phone to offer 3 hours of video playback. The handset offers other features such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, AI face unlock, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.