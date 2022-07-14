Honor X40i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: More Details Here

New Delhi: Honor has launched Honor X40i in China. A successor to the Honor X30i, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

Honor X40i price

The Honor X40i is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,350) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700).

The phone is currently listed company website in China. It comes in Black, Green, Rose, and Silver colours. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications of Honor X40i

In terms of specifications, the Honor X40i sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080×2388 pixels. Talking about the processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC processor has been given in this smartphone. Talking about the camera, it has a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the same time, an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture has been given on the front of this smartphone. Talking about the operating system, this dual SIM support smartphone works on Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12. Talking about battery backup, it has a 4,000mAh battery which supports 40W fast charging.