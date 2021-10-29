Honor X30 Max Launched With 7.09-Inch Display: Check Price

New Delhi: Honor X30 Max has been launched on Thursday. The latest smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Honor X30 Max, Honor X30i price

Honor X30 Max price has been set at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB option that is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600).

The Honor X30i price starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone also has 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200), respectively.

The Honor X30 Max will go on sale in China in Charm Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Silver colour options starting November 11. The Honor X30i has a Rose Gold shade in addition to the Charm Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Silver colours. It will be available for purchase from November 5. Both phones are also up for pre-orders in the country.

Details about the launch of the Honor X30 Max and Honor X30i in global markets including India are yet to be revealed.

Honor X30 Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X30 Max runs on Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0 on top and features a 7.09-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Honor X30 Max carries dual rear cameras. For selfies and video chats, the Honor X30 Max offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Honor X30 Max has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.