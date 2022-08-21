Honor MagicBook 14 With 14-inch Display Launched: Full Details Here

New Delhi: Honor MagicBook 14 launched in Malaysia. Honor’s MagicBook 14 also features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor and Microsoft Windows 11 with Office H&S 2021. The Honor MagicBook 14 has a 75Wh battery that supports 100W fast charging and the company claims a full charge time of 80 minutes.

Pricing & availability

The Honor MagicBook 14 with Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe, and 512GB SSD is priced at RM 4,299. On the other hand, the laptop equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 is priced at RM 5,099.

The MagicBook 14 will be available at Honor stores nationwide as well as the official Honor Shopee and Lazada stores.

Honor MagicBook 14 specs

The MagicBook 14 has a 14-inch, 2.1K, 3:2 screen with a brightness rating of 300 nits and a 100% sRGB rich color gamut. Additionally, the screen has triple eye protection certification from TUV Rheinland for low blue light and no screen flicker.

The laptop comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H CPU and two graphics choices – the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 which has 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop is available with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. It comes with Microsoft Windows 11 and Office H&S 2021 pre-installed.

The air intake size is enlarged by 31.7% on the Honor MagicBook 14, which features a grille-type twin air inlet design. It has a novel heat-dissipation technology with symmetrical dual fans, which results in a 35% increase in air volume. While maintaining a 20dB noise level, it is able to dissipate heat by 56% more than its predecessor.

The laptop has a body made entirely of metal and a large 75Wh battery that supports 100W rapid charging and can be fully charged in 80 minutes. When shut off, the laptop has the ability to reverse charge as well.