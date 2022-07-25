Honor Magicbook 14 Ryzen Edition, Earbuds X3, X3i Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: The Honor Pad 8 tablet was launched at an event in China. The event also saw Honor announce a new Magicbook 14 laptop with a 6000H chip, X3 Earbuds with active noise cancellation and a cheaper X3i model without ANC, five TVs, and a smart neck massager.

Price

Prices begin at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000). Priced at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,000), the Honor Smart Neck Massager has pre-set modes that may be modified through Honor’s AI app. Windows 11, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 75Wh battery are included within the gadget. Prices for the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 variations are CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,492) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 67,400), respectively.

Specification

The 14-inch display screen on the Honor Magicbook 14 encompasses a 3:2 facet ratio and a QHD+ decision. It boasts 185 ppi, 170 levels of view, and 300 nits of brightness. A Ryzen 5 6600H or a Ryzen 7 6800H APU can be utilized because the APU; nevertheless, discrete GPU selections should not accessible.

The Earbuds X3 and Earbuds X3i are the names of the brand new TWS audio wearables, with the previous having lively noise cancellation (ANC). Honor doesn’t present many particulars relating to these devices.

However, the Earbud X3 are a considerably inexpensive model of the Earbuds 3 Pro that we beforehand evaluated, and the X3i, which prices CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,500), is just a low-end audio accent.

The newest Honor TVs had the mannequin quantity X3 as properly. There are two Honor Smart TV fashions: the X3 (55(*14*)) and the X3i (55″, 65″, and 75″), the latter of which has fewer clever options.

All smartphones are already accessible through companion outlets like JD.com, Tmall.com, and Suning in addition to on the Honor web site.