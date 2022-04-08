Honor Magic 4 Lite Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Honor Magic 4 Lite was quietly launched in France. The Honor Magic 4 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and has a 6.81-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 48MP triple rear camera setup and is powered by a 4800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Honor Magic 4 Lite value, availability

Honor Magic 4 Lite pricing is but to be revealed by the corporate, and the smartphone is out there in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colour choices. The handset is at the moment listed on the corporate website in France.

Final month, the corporate launched the Honor X9 5G smartphone, which sports activities the identical specs because the Honor Magic 4 Lite, in Malaysia at MYR 1300 (roughly Rs. 23,400). Honor is but to announce plans to launch the smartphone in markets exterior France, together with India.

Specifications

According to the report, the new Honor smartphone has the exact specifications as the Honor X30 and Honor X9 5G smartphones. The smartphone comes with a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,388-pixel) IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 695 SoC is paired with 6GB of RAM to power the device.

The new Honor smartphone has three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone might come with 128GB of internal storage. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port are among the connectivity options. According to the company, the smartphone has a 4,800mAh battery and supports 66W Honor Supercharge fast charging.