Honor Magic 3 Series Unveiled: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The Chinese company honor has unveiled the Magic 3 series on Friday. The series includes three models — Honor Magic 3, Honor Magic 3 Pro, and Honor Magic 3 Pro+. All three models have been launched globally. The Honor Magic 3 series comes with 5G support and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. Honor X20 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Honor Magic 3 series, Honor X20 5G price, availability

Honor Magic 3 is priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Bright Black, Dawn Blue, Glaze White, and Gold colours.

The new Honor Magic 3 Pro is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 72,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model, and CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration. It is offered in Bright Black, Glaze White, and Gold colours.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ costs CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,800) for the sole 12GB + 512GB model that is offered in Bright Black and Glaze White colours.

The three models have been launched globally but are available for pre-order in China as for now. They will go on sale starting August 20 in the country.

Honor Magic 3 specifications

Honor Magic 3 runs Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,344×2,772 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 456ppi pixel density, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Honor Magic 3 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 64-megapixel black-and-white sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. Camera features include up to 10X digital zoom, up to 4K resolution video with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), multi-lens video, and more. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and Infrared sensor. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Honor Magic 3 is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging as well as reverse charging via USB OTG. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.8×74.9×8.99mm and weighs 203 grams. The phone is IP54 dust and water-resistant.

Honor Magic 3 Pro specifications

The Honor Magic 3 Pro carries over a lot of the specifications from the vanilla Honor Magic 3 but comes with some upgrades as well. It has the same display features but is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and has up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of storage. In terms of optics, the Pro variant adds another sensor on the back for a total of four. There is an additional 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with an f/3.5 lens. At the front, along with the 13-megapixel shooter, there is an additional depth sensor in the pill-shaped cutout.

Honor Magic 3 Pro has the same 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, but it also supports 50W wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging. It has the same dimensions as the vanilla variant but weighs 213 grams and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ specifications

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ has the same specifications as the Pro model but brings improvements in the camera department. The primary 50-megapixel sensor also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) and the 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter is replaced by a 64-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens. So, there is a 50-megapixel sensor and three 64-megapixel sensors on the back of Honor Magic 3 Pro+. The setup also supports 3.5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and a whopping 100X digital zoom.