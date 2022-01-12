Honor Launches Magic V Foldable Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC: Details Here

New Delhi: Honor has launched a foldable smartphone in China named its Magic V. The handset is features a separate security chip, a triple rear camera setup, two hole-punch front cameras (one on the outside and one on the inside) and a specially designed waterdrop hinge technology, which is said to be the thinnest in a foldable phone. is claimed. Honor has also unveiled the new Magic UI 6.0 (Honor Magic UI Update) for all its devices.

Honor Magic V value, availability

The Honor Magic V value has been set at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,27,600) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The Honor smartphone shall be out there in China beginning on January 18 in Black, Burnt Orange, and House Silver colors.

Specification

Honor Magic V runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.0 and sports a 7.9-inch foldable flexible OLED inner display (1,984×2,272 pixels) with 90Hz refresh rate. According to Honor, the screen works with 10.3: 9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ certification, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The company also says that the smartphone uses a new generation of magnetron nano-optical film to reduce screen reflection and IMAX is the first foldable smartphone to come with enhanced reflection.

The Honor Magic V packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G SoC, and is the first foldable phone to come with a flagship chipset. According to Honor, there is an intelligent cooling system that includes third-generation graphene and an AI intelligent thermal management system, which keeps the phone’s temperature under control. The foldable phone has been introduced with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Honor Magic V comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor which is paired with a wide angle lens with f/1.9 aperture. There’s also a 50-megapixel spectrum-enhanced sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The rear camera supports 4K video recording and supports electronic image as well as video stabilization. It offers up to 10x digital zoom and comes with an LED flash.