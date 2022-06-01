Honor 70 Pro, Honor 70 Pro+ With 6.78-Inch Display, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: All Details

New Delhi: The honor 70 series has been launched in China. The series includes Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro, and Honor 70 Pro+. The latest launched smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. These handsets are currently available to pre-order and are listed to go on sale in the coming weeks.

Honor 70 Pro price, availability

The Honor 70 Pro costs CNY 3699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration costs CNY 4399 (roughly Rs. 51,000). It will be available to purchase on the Honor China site starting from June 10.

Honor 70 Pro, Honor 70 Pro+ specifications, features

Both of these smartphones boast similar specifications. They sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,200x 2,652 pixels) curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Honor 70 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC whereas the Honor 70 Pro+ features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. They run on Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 skin on top.

In terms of cameras, these smartphones have a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide macro sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, they sport a 50-megapixel selfie shooter fitted in a centrally-placed hole-punch slot. The camera setups of the Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70+ are capable of recording in 4K.

They measure 163.9mmx74.6×8.18mm and weigh around 192g. The Honor 70 and Honor 70+ pack a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging. These smartphones support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. For security, they have an under-display fingerprint sensor.