Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Honor 70 5G has been launched in Malaysia. The latest launched smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and offers 256GB of onboard storage. The curved OLED display of the Honor 70 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate and the phone has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor. Read on to know more.

Honor 70 5G Price, Availability

The Honor 70 5G is priced at MYR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 35,600) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is currently listed for sale via the company website in Malaysia alongside multiple e-commerce websites including Lazada and Shopee. It is offered in three colour options — Crystal Silver, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green.

Details regarding the global availability and pricing of the new Honor 70 5G are yet to be revealed.

Honor 70 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 70 5G runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, 20:9 screen aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The new Honor phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and Adreno 642L GPU.

For optics, the Honor 70 5G flaunts a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 main sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide and macro main camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Honor has provided a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Further, the device packs 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on Honor 70 5G include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, OTG, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, compass, and proximity sensor. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

The phone packs a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The Honor 70 5G measures 161.4×73.3×7.91mm and weighs around 178 grams.