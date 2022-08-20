Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Honor 70 5G has been launched in India. The new smartphone has 256GB of internal storage and an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The Honor 70 5G includes a triple rear camera setup with a 54MP Sony IMX800 sensor and a curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There are three different colour choices available.

Honor 70 5G Price and Availability

Priced at MYR 1,999 (about Rs 35,600) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, the Honor 70 5G is available now. It is presently available for purchase in Malaysia on the company website, as well as on other e-commerce sites like Lazada and Shopee. There are three colour choices available: Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Crystal Silver. The new Honor 70 5G’s pricing and global availability details have not yet been made public.

Honor 70 5G Specifications and Features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 70 5G runs Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 on top, and it has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,080×2,400 pixels of resolution, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. An octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, and an Adreno 642L GPU power the new Honor phone. The Honor 70 5G’s triple rear camera system includes a 54MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture as its focal point. The camera unit also has a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 50MP ultra-wide and macro primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Honor has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture for taking selfies. The gadget has 256GB of internal storage as well.

Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, OTG, a USB Type-C connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax are among the Honor 70 5G’s connectivity choices. An ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, compass, and proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. The device supports a face unlock function and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

A 4,800mAh battery within the phone allows 66W rapid charging. The Honor 70 5G weighs about 178 grams and has dimensions of 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91mm.