Honor 60 Series Launched With 108-Megapixel Cameras: Details Here

New Delhi: Honor has recently introduced two new smartphone models named Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro in China. These latest models sport 4,800mAh batteries with assist for 66W quick charging. Both smartphones are geared up with 108-megapixel main cameras, and tout particular AI options which might be focused on vloggers, together with a ‘Give Me Five’ mode to regulate vlogs from a distance utilizing palm and finger gestures. Read on to know more.

HONOR 60 specifications

Talking about the specification, the Honor 60 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 395ppi pixel density, curved edges, narrow bezels, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3, and a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C.

In terms of optics, the Honor 60 has triple cameras on the back, led by a 108MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. It runs on MagicUI 5.0 based on Android 11. There is a 32MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone measures 161.4×73.3×7.98mm and weighs 179 grams.

Honor 60 Pro 5G specifications

HONOR 60 Pro 5G will feature a 6.78-inch OLED FHD+ display with 2652 x 1200 pixels resolution, 429ppi pixel density, curved edges, DCI-P3 colour gamut, centre-positioned punch-hole cutout, and 10-bit colour panel. For gamers, the display panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The device features a triple camera set-up that consists of a 108MP (f/1.9) main camera sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera which will also double up as a macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Upfront, the Honor 60 Pro 5G gets a 50MP (f/2.4) shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Honor 60 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with Adreno 642L GPU. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It runs on Android 11 based on MagicUI 5.0 and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, measures 163.9 × 74.8 × 8.19 mm, and weighs 192 grams.