Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes in South China Sea

The iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant in Hong Kong sank more than 1000 metres in the South China Sea, making it impossible to carry out the salvage work.

Hong Kong’s famous Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized after encountering ‘adverse sea conditions’ while being towed away by tugboats from its home of 46 years. Fortunately, no crew members were affected in the incident.

Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said that the restaurant’s main boat was travelling to an undisclosed shipyard when it capsized on Saturday due to adverse conditions in the South China Sea.

Once touted as the world’s largest floating restaurant, Jumbo Kingdom featured in many Hong Kong and international movies and also hosted various dignitaries, including Queen Elizabeth II, Jimmy Carter and Tom Cruise. The restaurant was famous for its grand Imperial-style facade, neon lights, huge commissioned paintings in the stairwell and its colourful Chinese-style motifs.

Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, in an official statement, said that it was very saddened by the incident. As calls for the investigation as to what led to the sinking grew louder, the Hong Kong government sought a report from the owners on how the vessel capsized in the sea, public broadcaster RTHK reported.