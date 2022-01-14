Hong Kong Airport Bans Transit Flights From Over 150 Countries

Hong Kong: In order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19, Hong Kong International Airport on Friday announced that it is suspending passenger transit services for 150 countries.

Hong Kong International Airport updated its transit regulations on Friday to reflect a month-long suspension of services starting January 16 for people with recent travel history in 150 countries, Sputnik reported.

“In order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19, from 16 January to 15 February 2022, passenger transfer/transit services via Hong Kong International Airport for any persons who have stayed in Group A specified place(s) in the past 21 days will be suspended,” the Hong Kong airport said in a statement.

According to the airport’s website, the Group A list currently includes 150 countries and territories, and Kyrgyzstan will be included on Sunday, Sputnik reported.